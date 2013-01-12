Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

An eclectic batch of items from American novelist Tom Clancy is being sold by an Alexandria, Virginia, auction house. Clancy, who was a Maryland native, died in 2013 at age 66
Read more...

Grand slam: Fairfax teen admitted to four military academies

It's getting to be that time of year. When high school seniors and their parents start worrying. Will they get into the college they want? Will they be able to pay for it?
Read more...

Federal workers fear hiring freeze impact

Lots of federal workers from across the D.C. area are reacting with alarm to the Trump Administration's freeze on hiring and a massive overhaul of the federal workforce.
Read more...

Alexandria-Arlington community calendar, Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2017

FRIDAY, JAN. 27 Healthy aging lecture Cathy Turner of the Virginia Hospital Center discusses “Staying Active in Cold Weather.” 11 a.m.-noon. Virginia Hospital Center Senior Health Department Carlin Springs
Read more...

Gadsby's Tavern Museum Hosts Heflebower's Cobblers and Cocktails

From Gadsby's Tavern: It is 1862 and tavern keeper Samuel Heflebower is running a bar where cocktails are "swallowed in the darkness." On February 3 from 7 – 9 p.m., come taste 19th-century cocktails
Read more...

Feeling healthy, John Wall steers Wizards up East standings

As John Wall goes, so go the Washington Wizards. With Wall showing no ill effects from offseason operations on both knees, he is averaging career highs of 23.1 points and 2.2 steals
Read more...




Shopping and Services Guide


Exclusive deals from the best locals!

Browse our highlighted partners
Spas, retailers, restaurants and
so much more.


Events
Special Offers

Digital Kicks


Go to Digital Kicks and see the full set


Top News

Editorial Column
Michael Gryboski

From Michael Gryboski


Merrily Preston

From Merrily Preston


Erin P. Doherty Linkow

From Erin P. Doherty Linkow





Community Forums
Jan 12, 2013
Anything - Flats in Mumbai
(1 new post )
Jan 11, 2013
General - Mumbai Real estate
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Current Events - Perk up coffee shop (on GW) is closing?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Running - I love paces for running shoes but were can you go for tennis shoes?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Buying/Selling - Is Commercial Property Still a Good Investment?
(2 new posts )


Cast Your Vote
  Do you make a New Year's Resolution every year and better yet do you follow it ?

Every year people try to better themselves by setting New Year Resolutions.  Whether it is to exercise more, to go on a diet or to quit smoking these resolutions are not always easy to follow.

 