Donald Trump inauguration schedule of events, performers and inaugural balls

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump features a long list of official and semi-official events and celebrations. There will be plenty of protests and counter-rallies as well,
Frozen custard favorite 'Dairy Godmother' to close its doors, per owner

The Dairy Godmother announced Thursday that they would not re-open the shop after the annual winter break. The custard shop had just closed its doors January 8, as owner Liz Davis
In Alexandria, a dispute over free speech. At council meetings.

The Alexandria City Council voted 6 to 1 this week to limit the number of speakers at the start of its monthly Saturday hearings, an attempt to arrest the expanding length of those
Alexandria-Arlington community calendar, Jan. 13-18, 2017

FRIDAY, JAN. 13 Alexandria thrift shop Features clothes, housewares, kitchen appliances, paintings, books and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. Friday-Saturday at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Church of St.
Here's what the redeveloped Landmark Mall will look like

Just a week after Macy's said it was closing its Landmark Mall store in Alexandria, developer The Howard Hughes Corporation confirms it has acquired the 11.4-acre Macy's
Va. voter registration worker convicted of submitting fake names

An Alexandria man has been convicted of submitting bogus voter-registration forms while working for a progressive advocacy group. Thirty-year-old Vafalay Massaquoi pleaded guilty
