DC gets a Curio hotel, and another Chef Wiedmaier restaurant

Hilton is converting one of its midrange DoubleTree hotels into the District's first Curio Collection hotel, and prolific local chef Robert Wiedmaier will run its new restaurant.
Read more...

Virginia congressman wants elector intelligence briefings

Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia is calling on Congress to delay next week's electoral college vote in light of the CIA's conclusion that Russia intruded into last month's elections
Read more...

Alexandria-Arlington community calendar, Dec. 16-22, 2016

FRIDAY, DEC. 16 Alexandria thrift shop Features clothes, housewares, kitchen appliances, paintings, books and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Church of St.
Read more...

Entertain like a chef for the holidays — local chefs' favorite recipes, tips

Amy Brandwein is no novice when it comes to hosting. She spends nearly every day rolling out fresh pasta, plating up grilled fish and serving Italian-inspired antipasti platters to a dining room full of guests at her CityCenter restaurant Centrolina.
Read more...

The Grinch steals Christmas at National Theatre, invades WTOP

From Dr. Seuss to Boris Karloff to Jim Carrey, it's become a holiday tradition to watch The Grinch ravage Whoville before seeing the light. Now, the musical of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" hits National
Read more...

Woman charged after stealing police SUV, leading officers on rush-hour chase, authorities say

A handcuffed suspect took a police SUV in the District on Tuesday and struck several other vehicles during a chase through evening rush-hour traffic that finally ended with a crash in Northern Virginia, authorities said.
Read more...




Shopping and Services Guide


Exclusive deals from the best locals!

Browse our highlighted partners
Spas, retailers, restaurants and
so much more.


Events
Special Offers

Digital Kicks


Go to Digital Kicks and see the full set


Top News

Editorial Column
Susan McCorkindale

From Susan McCorkindale


Jordan Wright

From Jordan Wright


Nancy Burns

From Nancy Burns





Community Forums
Jan 12, 2013
Anything - Flats in Mumbai
(1 new post )
Jan 11, 2013
General - Mumbai Real estate
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Current Events - Perk up coffee shop (on GW) is closing?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Running - I love paces for running shoes but were can you go for tennis shoes?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Buying/Selling - Is Commercial Property Still a Good Investment?
(2 new posts )


Cast Your Vote
  What is your favorite holiday of the year ?
 The holiday season is upon us.  What is your favorite holiday of the year?
 