Alexandria's Old Town neighbors object to infamous white nationalist moving in

A flyer is making the rounds in Alexandria. Some people are upset about Old Town's newest neighbor named Richard Spencer. "I think it is really disappointing," said Old Town resident
Read more...

Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for his big day

With fireworks heralding his big moment, Donald Trump swept into Washington Thursday on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamoring
Read more...

First day goal? Make White House feel like home for Trump

It's supposed to feel just like home when Donald Trump steps inside the White House residence for the first time as president on Inauguration Day. His clothes will be hanging in the closet. The kitchen will be stocked
Read more...

Inauguration Day 2017 Survival Guide: Street closures, Metro service, parade route and more

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to stream into D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration. Security will be tight and many roads will be closed to cars and pedestrians
Read more...

LTA puts Broadway on the Potomac with Cole Porter's Anything Goes

Broadway rainmaker Cole Porter composed Anything Goes in a mansion "cottage" in Newport Rhode Island in 1934. The musical is set aboard a cruise liner sailing from New York
Read more...

Alexandria-Arlington community calendar, Jan. 12-19, 2017

FRIDAY, JAN. 20 Alexandria thrift shop Features clothes, housewares, kitchen appliances, paintings, books and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Read more...




Shopping and Services Guide


Exclusive deals from the best locals!

Browse our highlighted partners
Spas, retailers, restaurants and
so much more.


Events
Special Offers

Digital Kicks


Go to Digital Kicks and see the full set


Top News

Editorial Column
Jane Hess Collins

From Jane Hess Collins


Tommy McFly

From Tommy McFly


Emily Miller

From Emily Miller





Community Forums
Jan 12, 2013
Anything - Flats in Mumbai
(1 new post )
Jan 11, 2013
General - Mumbai Real estate
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Current Events - Perk up coffee shop (on GW) is closing?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Running - I love paces for running shoes but were can you go for tennis shoes?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Buying/Selling - Is Commercial Property Still a Good Investment?
(2 new posts )


Cast Your Vote
  Do you make a New Year's Resolution every year and better yet do you follow it ?

Every year people try to better themselves by setting New Year Resolutions.  Whether it is to exercise more, to go on a diet or to quit smoking these resolutions are not always easy to follow.

 