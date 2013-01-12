Landmark Mall Macy’s among those closing

Macy's posted what it called disappointing holiday sales and now says its Macy's store at Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia will be among the 100 stores it plans to close.
Va. company to launch satellite with SpaceX

The Satellite Network Operations Center at Iridium is rehearsing for a new satellite to be launched on a SpaceX rocket that will start replacing an aging commercial constellation.
Alexandria-Arlington community calendar, Jan. 6-12, 2017

JAN. 6 ALEXANDRIA, VA. - Gallery Underground exhibits Focus Gallery features a group show, "High Caliber," and oil paintings by Jean Moore at the Main Gallery. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Through Jan. 28. Reception Friday from 5-8 p.m
United Airlines leaves Virginia minor stranded in Upstate New York

A Virginia family's nightmare: a man said United Airlines took his child, an unaccompanied minor, off the flight and left him stranded in upstate New York. The minor was supposed to arrive to Dulles on Tuesday night
King Street Gateway receives mixed BAR reaction

The Board of Architectural Review for the Old and Historic District gave the King Street Gateway project tentative sup- port at a meeting last month, contingent on refinements to the building’s design.
Tough decisions ahead over Alexandria road safety

The effort to improve road safety is going to take unpopular decisions some City of Alexandria, Virginia, leaders said they are ready to make. “We need to be absolutely fearless about following the data and letting the data guide
Events
Community Forums
Jan 12, 2013
Jan 10, 2013
Current Events - Perk up coffee shop (on GW) is closing?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Running - I love paces for running shoes but were can you go for tennis shoes?
(1 new post )
Jan 10, 2013
Buying/Selling - Is Commercial Property Still a Good Investment?
(2 new posts )


